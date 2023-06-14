Superman Legacy Will Have ‘An Aesthetic That Hasn’t Existed Before’

Writer/director James Gunn revealed that Superman: Legacy will have “an aesthetic” unlike anything audiences have seen before in a superhero film.

In an interview with Michael Rosenbaum for his podcast Inside of You, Gunn explained that, with Superman: Legacy, they are “creating an aesthetic that hasn’t existed before.”

After Rosenbaum asked Gunn what that meant, Gunn added, “I mean, it’s about creating something different,” He went on to mention how vital production designers are in a film, namedropping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s as someone “who created all the sets” and “really [had] the biggest voice” in terms of the movie’s visual look.

Watch Gunn discuss Superman: Legacy’s aesthetic below:

What is Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will be the first film installment in Chapter 1 of the DC Universe, a forthcoming shared universe that will encompass film, television, animation, and gaming. It will be the successor of the DC Extended Universe. Legacy was first announced in December 2022, with pre-production on the feature commencing in April 2023. Gunn, who is currently co-chair and CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, will write and direct Superman: Legacy. He previously helmed the DCEU film The Suicide Squad and created the spinoff series, Peacemaker.

At this time, plot details for Superman: Legacy remain under wraps, although Gunn previously confirmed that the film will not be an origin story. Instead, Clark Kent will already be operating as the Man of Steel and working at the Daily Planet. Gunn has also stated that Legacy will be centered around Superman’s heritage.

No cast has been announced yet for Superman: Legacy. Gunn is expected to begin screen testing for the title role around Father’s Day weekend, with Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney reportedly set to test. Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor will also screen test around that time for the role of Lois Lane.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios currently have Superman: Legacy scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.