Blue Beetle Director Wanted to Pitch DC a Bane Origin Story

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto has spoken about a Bane origin story that he wanted to pitch to DC before making Blue Beetle.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Soto revealed that he originally wanted to pitch the idea of a Bane origin story that delves into the backstory of the villain, noting that he thought there was “something interesting” about exploring how one of Batman‘s most iconic antagonists became who he is.

“I wanted to pitch ideas, and one of them was the Bane origin story,” Soto explained. “I always thought that there was something interesting in exploring his reality and how a character like that comes to be.”

The discussion between Soto and DC went a different way, however. The director noted that the studio said, “There’s this character that we’ve been developing for a couple of years. The Blue Beetle, a Latino superhero.”

What is Blue Beetle about?

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican-American teenager, Jaime Reyes.

Joining Maridueña are Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through) as Penny, and Belissa Escobedo (Sex Appeal, Hocus Pocus 2) as Milagro Reyes, George Lopez (The Spy Next Door) as Uncle Rudy, Adrianna Barraza (Babel) as Nana, Elpidia Carrillo (Predator) as Rocio, and Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Alberto. The movie will release on August 18, 2023.