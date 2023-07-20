Warner Bros. Almost Delayed Blue Beetle to 2024 Over Actors’ Strike

Blue Beetle — the second-last entry in the DC Extended Universe — was almost pushed back to 2024 by Warner Bros., according to a new report.

Puck claims that studios, like Warner Bros., were considering delays to some of their upcoming films until after the strikes have concluded. Warner Bros. reportedly wanted to delay Blue Beetle to an undisclosed date in 2024, so that the cast could properly promote the DCEU film. However, the studio ultimately decided against it.

What is Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in the Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican-American college graduate, Jaime Reyes. In the comics, Jaime Reyes is the third character to assume the mantle of Blue Beetle after Dan Garrett and Ted Kord.

The ensemble cast also includes Bruna Marquezine as Jenny, George Lopez as Rudy, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio, Damián Alcázar as Alberto, Raoul Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man, and Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez, with Becky G as the voice of the alien Scarab, Khaji-Da, and Susan Sarandon as the film’s main villain, Victoria Kord.

In Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes “returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab,” reads the film’s synopsis. “When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

Blue Beetle is scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 18.