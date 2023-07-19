Marvel Teases Goose’s Role in The Marvels

Captain Marvel‘s Flerken companion Goose has big things in store in the upcoming Phase 5 installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels.

How big is Goose’s role in The Marvels?

Goose was a big scene-stealer in 2019’s Captain Marvel who served as comic relief and was solely responsible for the injured eye of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Now in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels executive producer Mary Livanos gave MCU fans a little hint about what’s next for the cute but dangerous alien posing as a cat. “Goose is her own person,” Livanos said. “She is full of surprises, and she certainly has a lot in store over the course of this story.”

The Marvels trailer featured Goose devouring some alien bad guys with its large tentacles in front of a very disturbed Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). It also revealed that Goose will not be the only Flerken on screen. One part of the trailer showed a plethora of kittens on the run that may or may not be Flerkens like Goose. Either way, however, the kittens were a welcome presence on the set. “The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around,” Livanos continued. “It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite.”

While characters like Goose, played by two real-life cats Nemo and Tango, made The Marvels set fun and light, not everyone could share in the fun around the kittens. Star Brie Larson revealed she gets allergic reactions to cats and had to have her scenes shot around CGI versions of them. “I’m still allergic,” Larson said. “I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat.”

Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), The Marvels continues the story of the events from Captain Marvel and 2022’s Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus. Its premise sees Monica Rambeau (WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris) investigating an intergalactic wormhole when her powers get entangled with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan to the point where they swap bodies. The film co-stars Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.