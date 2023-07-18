Brie Larson: Carol Danvers ‘Became a Workaholic’ Prior to The Marvels

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson has delved into the character of Captain Marvel between Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming movie The Marvels.

What did Brie Larson say about Carol Danver’s character going into The Marvels?

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Larson spoke about Captain Marvel’s MCU absence following Avengers: Endgame, noting that the character “became a workaholic” and somewhat isolated herself.

“The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends,” Larson explained. “That’s certainly something I can relate to.”

The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Joining Larson in the sequel are Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau — who first appeared in WandaVision — and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The film is set to release on November 10 2023, following a delay from its original July 28 release date.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” says the synopsis. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.’”