James Gunn Clarifies Guy Gardner’s Status in Lanterns TV Series

Following the announcement of Green Lantern superhero Guy Gardner appearing in Superman: Legacy, director James Gunn reveals his status for the upcoming Lanterns series for Max.

Will Guy Gardner appear in Lanterns?

Per ComicBook.com, the director and co-CEO of DC Studios posted on Threads about his excitement for the recent casting announcements for Superman: Legacy, including longtime collaborator Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. When asked by a Threads user about the status of actor Finn Wittrock, who was cast as Gardner for a separate Green Lantern series back in 2021, Gunn shot down the Wittrock project and made clear that Fillion’s Gardner is part of his new DCU. “The Green Lanterns show is not separate; Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU,” Gunn replied.

Prior to Gunn and producer Peter Safran’s hiring as heads of the new DC Studios, Wittrock was attached to play Gardner for the Green Lantern series originally set to be showrun by Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) for HBO Max. At the time of his announced casting, Wittrock teased the epic scale of the series. “It is really cool how sprawling a storyline it is,” Wittrock said. “It’s pretty epic. It spans time and space and has something for everyone. It’s not your average superhero story…There’s a lot of story there. I think maybe it was just too much to fit into a movie. We have the time and the space, thanks to HBO, to really explore a lot of it on a big scale. I think it’s going to be a different animal, to be honest.”

Since the announced Green Lantern series, regime changes at Warner Bros. Discovery led to the project being shelved before shooting began. Gunn and Safran announced the new series Lanterns as “a huge HBO-quality event” with Green Lantern superheroes Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart teaming up. The series is reported to be an Earth-set detective story in the style of HBO’s True Detective and will be part of DC Studios slate titled “Chapter One: Gods & Monsters.”

Fillion joins actors David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. Written and directed by Gunn, Superman Legacy hits the cinemas on July 11, 2025.