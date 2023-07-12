James Gunn Reveals Why He Chose Guy Gardner for Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy director James Gunn has revealed why he chose to use Guy Gardner as opposed to other Green Lanterns in the upcoming DC Universe movie.

Why did James Gunn pick Guy Gardner for Superman: Legacy?

On the social media platform Bluesky, Gunn was asked what made him choose Guy Gardner instead of other famous Green Lanterns like Hal Jordan and John Stewart. The director explained that he “really loves” Guy from the Justice League International comic series and that Gardner “also fits the story” he’s telling in Superman: Legacy.

You can see the Bluesky conversation in the image below:

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy is expected to enter production in early 2024 ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film, which stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will mark the first live-action, big-screen project to be green-lit and produced under Gunn and Peter Safran’s regime as co-heads of DC Studios.