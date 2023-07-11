Aquaman 2: James Wan Explains Why Fans Should Still See the DC Sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan says, despite DC’s upcoming reboot, fans can still get excited about the sequel as it serves as a stand-alone film set in its own world.

While Speaking with ComicBook, Wan was asked why fans should still be eager to see the forthcoming sequel film when DC is in the process of rebooting its entire universe. The company is also recovering from the recent financial failure of The Flash, which raced into theaters in June 2023 and struggled to make its $200 million budget at the worldwide box office.

Wan answered, “Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very stand-alone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that’s kind of how we’ve approached The Lost Kingdom as well. You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that’s what we’re doing: we’re taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I’m very excited to finally put out there to show them what we’ve been working on all these years.”

What Happens in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

The official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reads, “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahoo Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Pilou Asbæk.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release theatrically on Dec. 20, 2023, in the United States.