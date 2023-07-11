DC’s Blue Beetle Reveals Final Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the second and final official trailer for its upcoming DC (Extended) Universe film Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle’s final trailer is chock-full of new footage from the upcoming film, which tells the origin story of DC‘s Jaime Reyes. It even concludes with an advertisement for some of the key comic books Jaime has starred in, inviting fans to brush up on the character’s history ahead of his first cinematic outing this August.

Check out the official final trailer for Blue Beetle below:

Blue Beetle brings Jaime Reyes to the big screen

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film stars Xolo Maridueña as the aforementioned Jaime Reyes. Maridueña holds the distinction of being the first Latino actor to play the lead in a major solo superhero film. The Cobra Kai actor is joined by the likes of Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” the official synopsis for Blue Beetle reads. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.”

In the comics, Jaime is actually the third character to assume the mantle of Blue Beetle, succeeding Dan Garrett and Ted Kord. (Notably, the aforementioned Sarandon is playing a character by the name of Victoria Kord, who is expected to serve as the film’s main antagonist.) Jaime was originally created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner, first appearing within the pages of Infinite Crisis. Actor Jaren Brandt Bartlett first brought the character to live-action via the DC television series Smallville in 2011.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on Aug. 18.