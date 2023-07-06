James Gunn Reveals More Songs That Won’t Be In Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy director James Gunn has revealed more songs that won’t be in the upcoming DC Universe movie.

What other songs won’t be in Superman: Legacy?

After confirming yesterday that “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down won’t be in Superman: Legacy, Gunn has continued to post on Bluesky confirming additional songs that won’t be present. The list so far is “Superman” by Taylor Swift, “Superman” by Goldfinger, “Superman” by Eminem, and “Sunshine Superman” by Donovan.

You can see the Bluesky responses below:

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy is expected to enter production in early 2024 ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film, which stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will mark the first live-action, big-screen project to be green-lit and produced under Gunn and Peter Safran’s regime as co-heads of DC Studios.

In the meantime, DC’s The Flash — which was given the go-ahead during the Walter Hamada regime — is playing in theaters. Two more films green-lit under Hamada — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — are slated to debut in theaters later this year.