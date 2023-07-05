James Gunn Reveals One Song That Won’t Be In Superman: Legacy

There is one song that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has guaranteed will not be part of the soundtrack for Superman: Legacy.

What Superman Song Is Gunn Skipping?

The question of what Superman related songs might be included in the soundtrack for the upcoming movie was raised on BlueSky. One fan asked Gunn if the song “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down would be featured in the film. Gunn politely responded that he was sorry, but “that’s not going to happen.”

Gunn, who is also writing and directing Superman: Legacy, is known for the care with which he plans the music for his movies. The eclectic mix of classic rock Gunn used in the first Guardians of the Galaxy gave the film a distinctive aesthetic that set it apart from the rest of the MCU. Gunn showed the same care in his DCU productions, crafting a memorable opening dance number for the show Peacemaker set to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.”

Gunn did not elaborate on why he wouldn’t include the song “Kryptonite” in Superman: Legacy. The most likely explanation is that Gunn prefers classic rock and obscure one-hit-wonder songs to more recent rock bands like 3 Doors Down.

Originally released in 2000, “Kryptonite” was 3 Doors Down’s debut single. It was also the band’s biggest hit, charting for several weeks on the Mainstream Top 40 chart and rising to number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Given Gunn’s tastes, he seems far less likely to utilize a song like “Kryptonite” which saw extensive airplay, over more obscure alternative works like REM’s “Superman” or The Flaming Lips “Waitin’ for a Superman.” Another issue is that a well-known song like “Kryptonite” would distract away from the action of the movie, whereas a more obscure song could complement it.

This presumes that Gunn would consider using songs which mention Superman or the trappings of DC Comics at all. It is just as likely that Gunn might purposely avoid such obvious choices in favor of rock songs that are more thematically appropriate to the movie, without name-dropping Jimmy Olsen or getting a “funky high on a yellow sun,” as in Matchbox 20’s “Real World.”