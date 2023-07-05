Blue Beetle Star Says DCU Hero’s Costume Is ‘the Coolest Suit There Is’

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña says his costume for the upcoming superhero film is the “coolest suit there is.”

Speaking with Empire, Maridueña touched on how his Blue Beetle character, Jaime Reyes, dons one of the “coolest” costumes in DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn’s shared superhero universe.

“The suit is just incredible,” Maridueña said. “It’s the coolest suit there is. After watching the movie and seeing the CGI, I was like, ‘Alright, now it’s set in stone. It’s the coolest suit.’”

Blue Beetle was first announced as part of the DC Extended Universe; however, Gunn confirmed in June 2023 that Blue Beetle is the “first DCU character.” 2025’s Superman: Legacy will be the “first full DCU movie.” Other forthcoming DCU projects include The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

Blue Beetle Will Be a Grounded DC Superhero Movie

Blue Beetle makes Jaime’s first theatrical live-action debut. Director Angel Manuel Soto told Empire he wanted to keep the movie “grounded” to further explore the character in a potential sequel.

“The idea was, for the first movie, we wanted to keep it as grounded as possible,” the director said. “We wanted the dangers to be more one-to-one. We wanted him first to be the hero of his family and his area and his community, before he becomes the hero of the world. Before he becomes the hero of the universe. We didn’t want him to save the planet from alien destruction on the first one.”

Along with Cobra Kai’s Maridueña, Blue Beetle stars Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Max Trujillo. The film releases theatrically in the United States on Aug. 18, 2023.