James Gunn on Whether Superman: Legacy Will Feature Character’s Origin

By Dan Girolamo

With his time at Marvel complete, James Gunn is now the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. His next order of business is the highly-anticipated Superman: Legacy, which Gunn will write and direct. Those looking forward to the early days of Clark Kent will be disappointed, however, as Superman: Legacy will not be an origin story.

On Gunn’s Bluesky account, the director received a request to use the first two pages of Superman: Legacy to explain Clark’s origins. However, Gunn clarified that his version of Superman will not include Clark’s beginnings, writing, “I think we’ve seen his origin enough in film at this time!”

When a fan volunteered to play a younger version of Superman on Instagram, Gunn cemented there won’t be a “Young Clark.”

Who is Involved in Superman: Legacy?

Last week, news broke that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan had been cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. Gunn confirmed the news shortly after in a tweet. Corenswet beat out Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for Superman, while Brosnahan edged out Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor for Lois.

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Superman: Legacy opens in theaters on July 11, 2025, and will serve as the first film in the new DC Universe.

