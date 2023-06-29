Venom 3 Set Photo Shared by Tom Hardy

A Venom 3 set photo from the Spider-Man spin-off sequel has been posted online by lead actor Tom Hardy.

What does the Venom 3 set photo show?

Hardy posted the image to his Instagram with the caption “V3.” The picture shows Hardy in what appears to be the same outfit that he donned in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s post-credits scene. In the photo, Hardy appears to be shouting across from graffiti art of a dog or wolf.

Tom Hardy shares the first set image from ‘#VENOM 3’. pic.twitter.com/ApOrfifpns — CinemaBlind (@Cinemablind) June 29, 2023

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who is also writing the film. Marcel previously wrote both 2018’s Venom and its sequel, along with Fifty Shades of Grey and Saving Mr. Banks. It will once again star Tom Hardy and is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker. Alongside Hardy, the Sony sequel will also star Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with further cast members yet to be announced.

The previous film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was directed by Andy Serkis. It featured Eddie and Venom going up against a maniacal serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris). Following its theatrical release on October 1, 2021, the sequel broke pandemic box office records by becoming 2021’s second highest-grossing film in the U.S. with a domestic gross of over $200 million and a worldwide gross of over $500 million. Combined, the two Venom movies have grossed $1.36 billion worldwide.