Dune: Part Two Trailer Gives First Look at Christopher Walken’s Shaddam IV

A new Dune: Part Two trailer has been released by Warner Bros., giving viewers their first look at Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV in the highly anticipated sequel. This is the second official trailer after the first one debuted back in May.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Check out the new Dune: Part Two trailer below:

Dune and Dune: Part Two were directed by Denis Villeneuve. Dune: Part Two was written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts and is based on the sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. The film covers the second half of the first book of the Dune Chronicles. The film is set to release in theaters on November 3.

The second movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Souheila Yacoub, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler.