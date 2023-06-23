Deadpool 3: Ben Affleck Rumored to Be on Set of MCU Sequel

A new rumor about Deadpool 3 suggests that Ben Affleck was seen on the set of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.

Is Ben Affleck going to be in Deadpool 3?

Insider @ThComixKid tweeted that Ben Affleck was on the set of the Deadpool sequel and noted that they “have no idea” who he is playing or if he is in the movie. In a different reply tweet, they noted that it’s “likely” that Affleck could be playing his version of Daredevil from the 2003 film if Deadpool 3 is a multiversal movie like previous reports imply, but that they don’t have that info yet.

I have no idea who he is playing just that he was on set https://t.co/NuJueaC7iJ — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 23, 2023

I agree, it’s likely but I don’t have that info, yet https://t.co/3Mz0egXcYb — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 23, 2023

Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the sequel as Logan/Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast in undisclosed roles. Deadpool 3 is currently in production with Shawn Levy at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. The hotly-anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.