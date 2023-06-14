Deadpool 3 Is Reportedly the ‘No Way Home’ of Fox’s X-Men

It sounds like Deadpool 3 will really lean into the Fox X-Men universe, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel will apparently be “the No Way Home” of Fox’s X-Men.

Will Deadpool 3 feature more X-Men?

According to insider @CanWeGetSomeToast, the movie is “basically the ‘No Way Home’ of the Fox X-Men universe,” noting in a separate tweet that “we’re going to get a LOT of character justice in Deadpool 3″ over a picture of the X-Men from X2: X-Men United.

This description refers to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man team up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character after opening up the multiverse.

#Deadpool3 is basically the “No Way Home” of the Fox X-Men universe. pic.twitter.com/2OnbS0Jg18 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) June 13, 2023

We’re going to get a LOT of character justice in #Deadpool3. pic.twitter.com/QdWRObcLZ6 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) June 14, 2023

Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the sequel as Logan / Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast in undisclosed roles. Deadpool 3 is currently in production with Shawn Levy at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. The hotly-anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.