The Flash Deleted Scene Will Go Into Why Bruce Wayne Quit Being Batman

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has revealed that a deleted scene from the recent DC Studios superhero movie will explore why Bruce Wayne quit being Batman.

What happens in The Flash’s deleted scene?

The director spoke to Indiewire as part of their Toolkit podcast and noted how important it was to him to show why Michael Keaton‘s Bruce Wayne quit being Batman. He revealed that a deleted scene, which he intends to include in the “extras of the digital version of the DVD,” was “very revealing and very important” in that regard.

“I was very attracted to the idea of finding Bruce Wayne 30 years later and seeing him and basically fantasizing about what his life would have been 30 years later,” Muschietti stated (via ComicBookMovie.) “The idea of, also, the reason why he quit being Batman was very important to me. There’s a deleted scene, and you will see in the extras of the digital version of the DVD where that scene is there. We took it out for pacing reasons, but for me, it’s very revealing and very important.”

DC Studios’ The Flash movie was directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller as Scarlet Speedster/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. The film is now available in theaters worldwide.