Teddy Sears Debunks Apparent The Flash Cameo: ‘I’m Not in This’

Following the theatrical release of The Flash, it has been revealed that the latest DC Studios movie featured lots of superhero cameos of previous actors who had been a part of the DC franchise. One of these character appearances is Jay Garrick/Golden Age Flash, who’s apparently the version portrayed by Chicago Fire actor Teddy Sears from The CW’s The Flash series.

However, Sears quickly addressed his supposed The Flash cameo, confirming that he didn’t shoot any scenes for the Ezra Miller-led movie. Speaking with TVLine, Sears revealed that even though the said cameo “looks like my [his] likeness,” he has not signed on to be a part of the film.

“People kept telling me that I was in the new Flash movie…,” Sears said. “I mean, I’m sleep-deprived with a newborn at home, so my memory is a little foggy. But I’m pretty sure I would have remembered shooting a major DC Studios film. Sadly, I’m not in this.”

What is The Flash Movie about?

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

DC Studios’ The Flash movie is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller as Scarlet Speedster/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. The film is now available in theaters worldwide.