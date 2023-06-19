The Flash Director Talks Possible DCU Sequel Villains

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has revealed which villain he’d likely include in The Flash 2 if it were to happen, as well as some of his own personal favorites.

Who could be the villain of The Flash 2?

Speaking with The Playlist, Muschietti revealed that Reverse-Flash is “the elephant in the room” in regards to potential sequel villains, as the character killed Barry’s mother. Outside of Reverse-Flash, some of the director’s favorites include Gorilla Grodd and The Turtle.

“Well, Reverse-Flash is the elephant in the room, right,” Muschietti noted. “It feels like you can’t make another movie without addressing the one that, in all accounts, is the murderer of Barry’s mom. So, it feels like the big villain. I have my own favorites, but that’s another story – I’d like to see The Turtle at some point. The slowest man on Earth. Gorilla Grodd, of course. And many more.”

DC Studios’ The Flash movie was directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller as Scarlet Speedster/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. The film is now available in theaters worldwide.