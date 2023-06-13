Blue Beetle Video Shows Jaime Reyes Bonding With the Scarab

A new Blue Beetle video has been released, showing off Xolo Maridueña’s initial bonding with the scarab that turns him into the Blue Beetle in the DC Studios movie.

The TV spot show’s Reyes receive the scarab then connect with it later in front of his family, leading to the group panicking about the intense process. A few teases are also shown of the hero battling in the suit and flying into space.

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Check out the Blue Beetle video below:

Who is in Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican-American teenager, Jaime Reyes.

Joining Maridueña are Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through) as Penny, and Belissa Escobedo (Sex Appeal, Hocus Pocus 2) as Milagro Reyes, George Lopez (The Spy Next Door) as Uncle Rudy, Adrianna Barraza (Babel) as Nana, Elpidia Carrillo (Predator) as Rocio, and Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Alberto.