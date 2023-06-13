Scarlett Johansson’s Secret Marvel Project is ‘Still Happening’

Though Black Widow’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be at an end, that doesn’t mean the same is true for Scarlett Johansson.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, the renowned actress revealed that her Marvel Studios project is “still happening,” but currently paused as a result of the writers strike and the upcoming potential SAG-AFTRA strike.

“It is still happening. Yes,” Johansson confirmed. “It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers’ strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth.”

What is Scarlett Johansson’s secret Marvel project?

The project was first revealed back in 2021 by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. While details are scarce, it was confirmed to be a non-Black Widow related project that Johansson would be producing for Marvel Studios. The star recently confirmed that she’s finished with playing the role of Black Widow, which explains the producing role and the project being unrelated to the character.

Due to the writers strike, further details are unlikely to emerge for a bit, and it’s unclear if the many Marvel release date changes that took place today will have any effect on the project.