Venom 3 Release Date Window Revealed for Sony Superhero Sequel

A Venom 3 release date window has been revealed. From the look of it, fans of the Sony Marvel series are in for a Halloween treat.

Variety has revealed that Venom 3 is scheduled for an October 2024 release. This places it near the October 4 release of DC’s super-villain sequel Joker: Folie á Deux. It would also mean Venom 3 will release potentially exactly three years after 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage — the second Venom movie.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who is also writing the film. Marcel previously wrote both 2018’s Venom and its sequel, along with Fifty Shades of Grey and Saving Mr. Banks. It will once again star Tom Hardy and is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

The character of Eddie Brock/Venom was last seen in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the crossover, Brock got accidentally transported into and out of the MCU. He left behind a small bit of the Venom symbiote in the post-credits scene.

Whether or not this portion of the symbiote will play into future MCU Spider-Man movies is unknown. However, it potentially sets up the iconic symbiote storyline from the comics.