Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh live-action film in the Paramount Pictures franchise, managed to dethrone Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the number-one film at the domestic box office.

How much did Transformers earn in its opening weekend?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opened to $60.5 million at the domestic box office. This narrowly beat out the $55.4 million that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned during its second weekend in theaters. The other three movies rounding out the top five for the weekend of June 9 were The Little Mermaid ($22.7 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($7 million) and The Boogeyman ($6.9 million).

Rise of the Beasts currently holds the fifth-best opening weekend in the Transformers franchise after 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen ($108 million), 2014’s Age of Extinction ($100M), 2011’s Dark of the Moon ($97M) and 2007’s Transformers ($70.5M). The film’s $60.5 million start is also better than the openings for the last two films in the franchise — 2018’s prequel spinoff Bumblebee ($21.6 million) and 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight ($44.6 million), which was the fifth and final Michael Bay-directed installment.

Steven Caple Jr. directed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from a screenplay written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. In the science fiction action film, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to stop a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet: Unicron.

Peter Cullen reprises his voice role from previous Transformers media as Optimus Prime with Pete Davidson as Mirage, Liza Kosy as Arcee, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere and Transit, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, and Peter Dinklage as Scourge, among others. The live-action cast consists of Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback as Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace, respectively. Luna Lauren Vélez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarah Stiles, and Michael Kelly also star.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently playing in theaters.