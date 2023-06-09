The Flash 2 Script Already Written, Features Returning Characters

Though the first movie hasn’t dropped in theaters yet, The Flash 2 script is apparently already complete, thought it may be on ice.

Is the script for The Flash 2 finished?

A feature from Variety revealed that the studio “already has a finished sequel script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman).” The script reportedly features the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl in guest-starring roles, but whether or not The Flash sequel will actually happen in the new DC Universe still seems to be up in the air.

The Flash movie sees the return of Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster/ Barry Allen, who they first portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Joining Miller are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. They join both Keaton and Ben Affleck, who reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

The DC Studios film is directed by IT’s Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.