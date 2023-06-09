Stan Lee Trailer Previews Disney+ Documentary About Marvel Legend

Marvel has dropped a new Stan Lee trailer for the upcoming documentary about the legendary writer, editor, publisher, and producer.

When does the Stan Lee documentary release on Disney+?

Set to release on Disney+ on Friday, June 16, the movie first debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Stan Lee will delve into the story of the titular man and his time and legacy at Marvel. It features clips and snippets from interviews with Stan Lee from over the years, as well as interviews with people who were close to him.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” is the tagline for the movie.

Check out the Stan Lee trailer below:

Stan Lee was known as one of the most well-known names in comics for his time as a writer, editor, publisher, and producer at Marvel Comics. Before he passed in 2018, Lee would frequently make cameo appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Some of his most famed collaborators include Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and John Romita.

You can also check out the official Stan Lee poster below: