Blue Beetle Motion Posters Show a Fully-Equipped Jaime Reyes

Two new Blue Beetle motion posters have been released by Warner Bros. The posters showcase protagonist Jaime Reyes decked out with the scarab’s weapons.

The two DC posters were revealed on Twitter.

One features a suited-up Jaime, faced away from the camera and flanked by supporting characters. The other focuses on Jaime’s scarab arms extending from his back.

Check out the Blue Beetle motion posters below:

Jaime Reyes is a Superhero, whether he likes it or not. #BlueBeetle – Only in Theaters August 18 pic.twitter.com/8ICUHqK1cm — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 8, 2023

Who is making Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican-American teenager, Jaime Reyes.

Joining Maridueña are Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through) as Penny, and Belissa Escobedo (Sex Appeal, Hocus Pocus 2) as Milagro Reyes, George Lopez (The Spy Next Door) as Uncle Rudy, Adrianna Barraza (Babel) as Nana, Elpidia Carrillo (Predator) as Rocio, and Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Alberto.

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”