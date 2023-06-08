The Flash Clip Features the DC Hero’s Iconic Costume Ring

A new The Flash clip has been released by DC Studios, showing Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen introduce another Barry Allen to the concept of the costume ring.

What happens in the new The Flash clip?

The new clip has Barry Allen test out the costume ring after the other Barry explains how the ring works. The suit ejects from the ring and Barry changes into it immediately using his super speed.

Check out the new The Flash clip below:

Fit check. ?⚡ THE FLASH – only in theaters June 16, tickets available now. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/GzkXDOR1QW — The Flash (@theFlash) June 7, 2023

The Flash movie sees the return of Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster/ Barry Allen, who they first portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Joining Miller are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. They join both Keaton and Ben Affleck, who reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

The film is directed by IT’s Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.