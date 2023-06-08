Spider-Punk Co-Creator: Changes Made Character ‘More Interesting & Awesome’

Spider-Punk co-creator Dan Slott has commented on how the character has changed as attributes were added by other creatives.

On Twitter, Slott noted that every creator throughout comics and in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has added something to the character of Spider-Punk and that he’s loved it all, noting that these additions “made the character way more interesting and awesome.”

Slott then compared the process to how the beloved X-Men character Wolverine grew from his original appearance in Hulk #181 to the modern day as different creatives added to him. Finally, the writer said that he feels the same way about other characters he had a hand in making — like Silk/Cindy Moon — and that if he alone made Spider-Punk, the character would have been “Vyvyan from The Young Ones in a Spidery suit.”

It's like Len Wein & Herb Trimpe came up w/ Wolverine in HULK #181…



But then the character evolved when Claremont & Cockrum played around w/ him, exploded in Claremont & Byrne's X-MEN #133, & forever became a legend in Claremont & Miller's WOLVERINE mini.



It feels like that. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 8, 2023

(Side note: If it were just left to me… Spider-Punk would've probably just ended up being Vyvyan from THE YOUNG ONES in a Spidey suit. So… We're all better off the way things have played out in *this* universe.)? pic.twitter.com/sGad148e1v — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 8, 2023

Spider-Punk was originally created by Slott and Olivier Coipel and first appeared in The 2015’s Amazing Spider-Man #10. Since then, Spider-Punk or his costume has appeared in a number of video games, the Ultimate Spider-Man television series, and most recently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by Daniel Kaluuya.