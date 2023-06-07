Justice League: Warworld Trailer Shows DC Heroes Stuck in a Brutal World

A new Justice League: Warworld trailer has been released, giving fans a look at the upcoming DC animated movie.

The new trailer shows Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman partaking in fierce battles with a variety of different looks as well as a brief appearance from DC character Jonah Hex.

What is Justice League: Warworld about?

“Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.”

Check out the Justice League: Warworld trailer below:

The movie stars Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Darren Criss as Superman/Clark Kent, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, and Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul.

Justice League: Warworld is set to release on DVD and Blu-ray on July 24, 2023 and digitally on July 25, 2023. Jeremy Adams, Ernie Albacker & Josie Campbell wrote the script for the film, which was directed by Jeff Wamester.