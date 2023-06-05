Blue Beetle Cast: Singer Becky G Joins DCU Movie

Becky G — also known as Rebbeca Marie Gomez — has joined the cast of Blue Beetle, nabbing a major role in the upcoming DC Universe movie led by Xolo Maridueña.

Who does Becky G play in Blue Beetle?

Becky G has announced through Instagram that she will voice Khaji-Da — the entity that controls the powerful Scarab that bonds with Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes. The singer is known for popular hits like “Mayores” and “Mamiii.” In regards to acting, Gomez is known for playing Trini, the Yellow Ranger, in 2017’s live-action Power Rangers reboot movie and for being in the popular drama series Empire.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican American teenager, Jaime Reyes.

Joining Maridueña are Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through) as Penny, and Belissa Escobedo (Sex Appeal, Hocus Pocus 2) as Milagro Reyes, George Lopez (The Spy Next Door) as Uncle Rudy, Adrianna Barraza (Babel) as Nana, Elpidia Carrillo (Predator) as Rocio, and Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Alberto.