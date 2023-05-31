Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Shows New Footage

TMNT fans can now enjoy a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer that shows even more footage from the upcoming animated movie. The two-and-a-half-minute video drops after the release date for the film was slightly moved up from August 4, 2023, to August 2, 2023.

Check out the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer below:

Who is involved in TMNT: Mutant Mayhem?

Directed by Jeff Rowe and co-directed by Kyler Spears, the movie will feature an all-star cast that includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official synopsis for the movie. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Executive Producers are Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen.