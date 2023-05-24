Watch The Flash Final Trailer for Upcoming DC Movie

The Flash final trailer has been released by Warner Bros. The DC movie starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton will release in theaters next month on June 16.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

Check out The Flash final trailer below:

Who is starring in The Flash?

The Flash movie sees the return of Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster/ Barry Allen, who they first portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Joining Miller are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

The film is directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti from the latest screenplay written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). It is being executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.