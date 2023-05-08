A bald eagle named “Eagly” appeared throughout most of James Gunn’s HBO series Peacemaker. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the character made another surprise cameo.

Where was Eagly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Director and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn recently took to Twitter to do an impromptu Q&A session on the recently released Marvel Studios film. In it, a fan asked him if an eagle that could be spotted in a cage at various points throughout the film was a reference to Eagly or just a random eagle. Gunn revealed that the bird was actually the real Eagly they had tried to use when filming Peacemaker.

While Eagly was a CGI creation in Peacemaker, Gunn previously revealed that they tried to use a real eagle at first and based the bird on it. However, the eagle wasn’t happy during filming, and Gunn opted to use a CGI recreation for the series instead as Gunn didn’t want to upset the animal. As such, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the first time that the real Eagly can be seen.

That was actually the real Eagly. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now out, Gunn will return to his duties overseeing the DC Universe with Peter Safran. Plans for a second season of Peacemaker are currently in the works, but Gunn has said that a Peacemaker Season 2 won’t release until after Gunn’s next film, Superman: Legacy, which is currently set to release in 2025.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is once again written and directed by James Gunn. MCU vets Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel return to reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot, while Maria Bakalova returns as Cosmo the Spacedog. The sequel also features the introduction of franchise newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, who portray the roles of Adam Warlock and High Evolutionary.

The space-traveling team was last seen in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ special presentation Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In the holiday special, Drax and Mantis try to cheer up Peter by throwing him a Christmas party with his childhood idol Kevin Bacon.