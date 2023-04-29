Earlier this year, Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and his co-writer, Justin Britt-Gibson, left their Star Wars project shortly before it was officially announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe as a sequel to The Rise of Skywalker. Lindelof has been fairly gracious towards the film since his exit, but in a new interview with Esquire, he hints at some behind-the-scenes drama or disagreements that led to his exit.

“I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe,” said Lindelof. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave.”

Lindelof didn’t name the person who asked him to leave, but there are seemingly only two logical choices. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy or Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy would have both had the necessary influence to make that request. Regardless of his departure, Lindelof expressed his hope that he could get another shot at Star Wars in the future.

“Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again?” asked Lindelof. “Absolutely. If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again… or again again try, as Yoda would say.”

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight was chosen to work on the current draft of the script previously turned in by Lindelof and Britt-Gibson. At Celebration, it was revealed that the story will feature Daisy Ridley’s Rey as a Jedi Master 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. It will also follow the creation of a New Jedi Order. So far, no other cast members have been confirmed.

Photo Credit: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

