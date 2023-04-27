Sony Drops New Poster For Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker were at the heart of the story in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And this summer, they will be back together in the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Except this time, there are more Spider-Men and Spider-Women sharing the spotlight! Sony has released a new poster for Across the Spider-Verse, which offers a glimpse of the latest additions to the cast.

As expected, Miles and Gwen get the focus, while Peter is a bit further behind them. The movie’s other major Spider-Man, Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, is almost as prominently placed as Miles and Gwen. As for the rest, they include Spider-Punk, Scarlet Spider, and a whole lot more.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation:

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on Friday, June 2.

What do you think about the new poster for Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.