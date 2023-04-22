Across the Spider-Verse Celebrates Earth Day With Miles & Gwen

Today is Earth Day, an annual event that is meant to highlight global concerns and promote the steps needed to protect the environment. However, Sony Pictures Animation is also using it as an occasion to promote Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which takes place on multiple Earths. On Twitter, the official Spider-Verse account celebrated Earth Day by releasing four new images from the movie, and each picture highlights a different Earth.

The first image takes place on Earth-1610, the home of Miles Morales. And if you look at the lower right side, you will see Miles and Gwen sharing an upside down moment together.

Fittingly, the second picture depicts Gwen’s home world, Earth-65.

Next up is Earth-928, the home of Miguel O’Hara a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099. Within the film, Miguel is the leader of the Spider-Society, a group that recruits Miles and Gwen to help save the multiverse. However, Miles and Miguel don’t see eye-to-eye on how far they should go to achieve their shared goals.

Finally, we have Earth-50101, the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, a hero who is better known as Spider-Man India. Pavitr is also a member of Miguel’s Spider-Society. But it’s unclear if he will side with Miles’ ideology or if he will remain aligned with Miguel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on Friday, June 2.

What do you think about the Earth Day pics from Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.