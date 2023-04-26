Last month, Amazon Prime Video picked up the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series with a two-season order after it was dropped by HBO Max. Now, two more Max refugees have found a home on Prime Video. Via The Hollywood Reporter, the animated feature film, Merry Little Batman, and its spinoff series, Bat-Family, have both been picked up by Amazon. Additionally, Amazon formally announced Caped Crusader as well.

As you may have gathered from the preview image above, Merry Little Batman is geared towards much younger viewers than Caped Crusader hopes to attract. The story follows Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian Wayne, as he essentially has to give his best Home Alone impression while defending Wayne Manor and Gotham City from bad guys who want to ruin Christmas for everyone. However, Damian won’t be Robin as he is in the comics. Instead, he will adopt a new persona: Little Batman.

The spinoff series, Bat-Family, will feature Damian firmly entrenched in his Little Batman identity, alongside his father, Bruce Wayne, and their faithful butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Additionally. there will be “a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family.”

“We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of Batman: Caped Crusader to the comedic adventures of Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages,” said Sam Register, who will executive produce the film and the two series.

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” added Amazon Studios Head of TV Vernon Sanders. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

Merry Little Batman will be directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a script by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!). Roth will also produce Bat-Family alongside Register and Jase Ricci.

What do you think about Prime Video’s new Batman projects? Let us know in the comment section below!

