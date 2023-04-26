David Harbour Says Thunderbolts Will Be a Different Marvel Movie

Marvel is preparing to begin production on its antihero team-up movie, Thunderbolts. One of the members joining the squad is Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, played by David Harbour. The Stranger Things actor reprises his role, having made his MCU debut in Black Widow. With filming expected to begin in June, Harbour explained how Thunderbolts is a “different” Marvel movie, unlike anything we’ve seen.

“It’s really good. Marvel’s changing it up,” Harbour said to ET. “They’re always surprising, but this particular team knows what they’re doing. What this means in the universe is its own thing, but the team itself and the way they come together, it’s very different from any other Marvel movie I’ve seen.”

David Harbour teases Red Guardian’s return to the MCU in #Thunderbolts: “It’s really good. Marvel’s changing it up… it’s very different from any other Marvel movie I’ve seen.” #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/UiRMb0Ar74 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

Alongside Harbour, the Thunderbolts will consist of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier on a script written by Lee Sung Jin, with the latter taking over for the previous scribe Eric Pearson.

Thunderbolts will premiere on July 26, 2024.

How do you think will Thunderbolts be different from other Marvel films, if Harbour can be believed? Leave your predictions in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Thunderbolts Omnibus Vol. 1 HC

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.