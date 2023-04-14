New Flash Promo Reveals the Next Trailer’s Release Date

It’s been over two months since Warner Bros. released the first trailer for The Flash during the Super Bowl and broke the internet with its footage of Michael Keaton as Batman. Fortunately, our next look at the highly-anticipated DC film is less than two weeks away. The studio has released a new six-second promo for The Flash to announce that its second full-length trailer will debut on April 25 which, incidentally, also happens to be the same day that Las Vegas’ annual CinemaCon event will host the movie’s world premiere. You can check it out for yourself below.

Because of its short length, the spot doesn’t reveal much—by now, most of us have seen that one close-up of Barry Allen as gets into a runner’s stance. However, the subsequent close-ups of Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen appear to be new, which hints that we will be seeing a lot more of both characters once the trailer arrives online.

The multiverse will face off in this brand new TV Spot for THE FLASH! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/7TQCliSCqr — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) April 14, 2023

This isn’t the only Flash spot making the rounds at the moment. Another short promo found on Reddit highlights a scene between Barry, his own transdimensional doppelgänger, and Keaton’s Batman as they get ready to jump out of the Batplane. But whereas the two Scarlet Speedsters need parachutes for such a maneuver, we all know the Dark Knight is way too cool for that. You can view this promo here.

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

Are you excited to watch the new trailer for the film later this month? Let us know in the comment section below!

