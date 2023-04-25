Carrie Fisher Will Finally Get Her Star on the Walk of Fame

Nearly two years ago, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher would get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. However, that didn’t come to pass last year. But this year is a different story. Via Variety, Fisher will finally get her Walk of Fame star on Star Wars Day, May 4.

The late actress will join her Star Wars co-stars who have already received their Walk of Fame stars, including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Alec Guinness. Fisher played Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, and returned for the sequels, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Following her death in 2016, previously unused footage of Fisher was utilized to include General Leia in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

EXCLUSIVE | Carrie Fisher to be honored on May 4th with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Via @stargirl_stuff @Walkoffamestar pic.twitter.com/n7ppAxfixN — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2023

Beyond Star Wars, Fisher had notable roles in The Blues Brothers, The ‘Burbs, Hannah and Her Sisters, Shampoo, and When Harry Met Sally. She was also nominated for an Emmy award twice for her guest appearances in 30 Rock and Catastrophe.

Additionally, Fisher was a successful script doctor in Hollywood and an accomplished novelist. Her books include Postcards from the Edge, Surrender the Pink, Delusions of Grandma, The Best Awful There Is, Wishful Drinking, and Shockaholic. Her final book, The Princess Diarist, featured Fisher’s previously untold account of her time making the original Star Wars trilogy.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce hasn’t announced who will be present for Fisher’s Walk of Fame dedication on May 4. But given the chosen date, Star Wars luminaries and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, are likely to appear.

