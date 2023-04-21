Scarlett Johansson Officially Rules Out a Return To the MCU

In case anyone was hoping to see Natasha Romanoff come back to the MCU, Scarlett Johansson is here to tell us she’s officially hanging up her Black Widow jumpsuit for good. As one of the six original Avengers, Johansson played a key role throughout Marvel’s Infinity Saga. And while characters returning from the dead is old hat in the comics, it doesn’t sound like that will be happening onscreen.

Johansson confirmed her exit from the franchise in a new sit-down with MCU co-star Gwyneth Paltrow for the latter’s Goop Podcast (via THR). But thankfully, she has nothing but good memories of bringing Marvel’s top super-spy to life, likening the experience to an “adult summer camp.”

“I’m done,” Johansson said. “Chapter is over. I kind of did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

After her character’s death in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson finally got her own standalone film in 2021 with Black Widow, which launched Phase 4 of the MCU and took place prior to the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The movie’s shift to a hybrid streaming release ultimately led Johansson to sue Disney over breach of contract. Regardless, the two parties eventually settled out of court, with Johansson hinting that future collaborations with the House of Mouse were in the works. In fact, later that year, word broke that Johansson was producing a “top secret” movie for Marvel Studios. But it’s unclear what this might be or if it’s still on the docket.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow herself cast doubt on whether she’ll return to the franchise as Pepper Potts, who was last seen at Tony Stark’s funeral in Endgame. But unlike Natasha, Pepper is still very much alive, so Johansson thinks her return is a foregone conclusion, even if Paltrow doesn’t see what “a 64-year-old Pepper Potts” could bring to future installments.

“100% that’s happening,” Johansson told Paltrow. “I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby.”

Are you sad to hear that Johansson completely done with the MCU? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

