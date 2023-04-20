Victoria Alonso’s sudden termination from Marvel Studios has been generating one headline after another since it was announced in March. Less than a week after her exit, the split took an even uglier turn when Alonso hired attorney Patty Glase and hinted that she intended to mount a lawsuit against Disney over her dismissal. But it looks like her feud with the House of Mouse has reached a more peaceful conclusion. Deadline is reporting that the Walt Disney Company has settled with Alonso out of court. The news comes exactly one month to the day after her departure was made public on March 20.

The terms of the deal remain a tightly-guarded secret. Regardless, Deadline’s sources indicate that Alonso’s settlement is worth millions of dollars in compensation. Both Disney and Glaser’s law office have yet to comment on the matter.

Alonso joined Marvel in the 2006 as the studio’s head of visual effects and post-production. She went on to play a key role in developing the films of the MCU, which made the news of her firing all the more unexpected. Subsequent reports indicated that Alonso may have been let go for violating Disney’s policy against working for rival studios, which she did by serving as a producer on Amazon Studios’ Oscar-nominated Argentina, 1985.

By the time her Marvel tenure came to an end, Alonso was serving as president of physical and post-production, VFX, and animation. However, insiders have suggested that attending promotional events for Argentina, 1985 kept Alonso from fulfilling these duties at the studio. Glaser summarily refuted these allegations in a statement released on March 25. Other sources claim that Alonso — an openly gay woman and a diversity advocate — clashed with Marvel over editing LGBT references in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for release in Kuwait.

How do you feel about Alonso’s settlement with Disney? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Recommended Reading: Marvel Comics: The Untold Story

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.