Chris Evans Says It’s ‘Too Soon’ To Return As Steve Rogers

Nearly four years ago, Chris Evans made his farewell appearance as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. In the closing moments of that film, a visibly aged Rogers passed along the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who officially took on the role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Regardless, rumors about Evans making a MCU comeback started surfacing in 2021, despite denials from Marvel’s Kevin Feige and by Evans himself. Now, in a new interview with Good Morning America, Evans didn’t entirely close the door on Marvel. But it doesn’t sound like he will be back anytime soon.

“Oh man, you know, as much as I would love to [return],” said Evans. “That was such a special time in my life. I’m very precious with the character. That’s the problem. I’m so protective of it. To come back, it would have to be for the right reasons, [and the] right timing. It feels a little too soon. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now. There are other stories to tell. For now, we ended on such a good note. I would be too worried about tarnishing.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appeared to leave Steve’s fate ambiguous. Neither Sam Wilson nor Bucky Barnes said that the older Steve had passed away. But if Steve is still alive, fans are currently unaware of his location or fate.

Sam’s Cap is set to return to the big screen in Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024. Whether Evans makes a cameo as Steve in that film or somewhere down the line remains to be seen.

