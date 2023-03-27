Liv Tyler Returns To the MCU In Captain America 4

For the first time in 15 years. Liv Tyler is set to return to the MCU. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross in Captain America: New World Order. Tyler first played the part of Bruce Banner’s ex-girlfriend and scientific colleague in 2008’s Incredible Hulk, the second movie in the MCU.

Since her previous Marvel appearance, Lyler has starred in Robot & Frank, Space Station 76, and Ad Astra. She has also had primary roles in The Leftovers, Gunpowder, Harlots, and the first season of 9-1-1 Lone Star. But among fantasy fans, Tyler is best known for her portrayal as Arwen Undómiel in The Lord of the Rings films.

Aside from Edward Norton, Tyler was the only major cast member who hadn’t come back for subsequent Marvel movies. William Hurt reprised his role as Betty’s father, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, in Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Since Hurt passed away last year, Harrison Ford will take over the role of Ross in New World Order.

However, the biggest comeback in New World Order is Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns, who will officially make his debut as The Leader. Tyler’s Betty and Norton’s Bruce Banner were among the last to see Sterns before he was mutated by exposure to his gamma radiation experiments. Betty’s history with Sterns may also come into play in this movie. In the comics, Sterns’ Leader was one of the villains behind Betty’s transformation into the Red She-Hulk.

Anthony Mackie is headlining the film as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. Danny Ramirez also stars as Joaquin Torres, with Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as Sabra, and Xosha Roquemore in an undisclosed role.

Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Are you excited to see Liv Tyler back in the MCU? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Red She-Hulk – Volume 1: Hell Hath No Fury

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also.