Zawe Ashton is Playing Dar-Benn in The Marvels

Today’s new trailer for The Marvels gave us our first look at many of the characters who will be making their MCU debuts when the film arrives this fall. Naturally, this includes the villain played by Zawe Ashton, whose role has been a mystery ever since her casting was confirmed more than two years ago. But now that we’ve actually seen footage of her duking it out with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, Marvel is finally ready to peel back the curtain.

Following the trailer’s release, the studio confirmed that Ashton is starring as Dar-Benn, whose appearances in Marvel’s comic book universe date back over three decades, when writer Ron Marz and artist Ron Lim created the character during their ’90s run on Silver Surfer. Originally depicted as a man, Dar-Benn was introduced as a disgruntled General in the Kree army. Teaming up with his fellow General, Ael-Dan, and several other Kree soldiers, Dar-Benn staged a coup in order to install himself as a new ruler of the Kree Empire. To do this, they created a robotic Silver Surfer to assassinate the previous Emperor and frame the Skrulls for his execution.

Of course, the Silver Surfer has yet to make an appearance in the MCU. So The Marvels won’t be following this storyline to the letter. Regardless, the trailer did show Ashton’s Dar-Benn standing alongside several Kree accusers (as depicted in the photo above). She even wields her own Cosmi-Rod, the traditional Kree war-hammer popularized by Lee Pace’s Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy. The photo’s also caption identifies one of her key allies in the film. Namely, the pink-skinned Kree to her right: Ty-Rone, who will be played by Daniel Ings.

The Marvels will hit theaters on November 10.

Are you excited to watch Ashton’s character square off against the movie’s trio of heroines later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Silver Surfer Epic Collection: The Infinity Gauntlet

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.