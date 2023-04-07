Chris McKay Shares Plot For Scrapped LEGO Batman Sequel

2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie hit all the right benchmarks to warrant a sequel. The movie grossed over $300 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $80 million. Plus, critics and audiences loved it, as demonstrated by the film’s average grade of “A-” on CinemaScore. However, director Chris McKay revealed to Uproxx that a LEGO Batman sequel will never happen. And the circumstances as to why this is are out of his control.

LEGO ended its partnership with Warner Bros.–the studio behind LEGO Batman–in 2019 and signed with Universal the following year. Naturally, WB isn’t about to license any DC characters to a rival studio. So under the current agreement, another LEGO Batman movie will never happen. But McKay, who had every intention of making a sequel, shared the proposed story for The LEGO Batman Movie 2, which took cues from The Godfather II and involved a team-up between two iconic superheroes.

“We had a really fun script with Dan Harmon and Michael Waldron, wrote a really fun kind of Superfriends,” said McKay. “The sequel would’ve been a quasi Superfriends movie and the structure was going to be a sort of Godfather II kind of thing with Batman and the Justice League facing a modern-day problem, Lex Luthor and OMAC, while at the same time flashing back to the reasons why Batman and the Justice League – and in particular, Superman – have bad blood.”

“It was going to explore Superman and Batman’s relationship in a very different way than you’ve ever seen it portrayed, including Superman’s alienation from humanity and how hard it is to truly be friends, real friends, for years,” continued McKay. “It was ultimately going to answer the question: How do you become Super-friends. And there was going to be a crossover with a major franchise that can only happen in a LEGO movie.”

McKay’s next movie, Renfield, hits theaters on April 14.

