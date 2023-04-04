Across the Spider-Verse Trailer 2 Introduces Miles to The Lobby

Sony apparently does not believe in releasing things at a reasonable hour, which is why we’re here just after midnight on a Tuesday for the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is bringing back more than just a few familiar Spider-heroes. There’s a whole lot more Spider-Men and Spider-Women in the multiverse. And now, Gwen Stacy is introducing Miles Morales to a legion of spiders far beyond anything that he could imagine.

Just one problem: Miles and some of his fellow heroes don’t agree on how to handle the latest threat to the Spider-Verse. So it’s going to be Spider-Man vs. Spider-Men long before the heroes make it to the real threat: The Spot.

One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. ? Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/P2arYxSEjv — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 4, 2023

Here’s the official description from Sony Pictures Animation:

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on Friday, June 2.

What do you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

