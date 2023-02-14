Fantastic Four Will Serve as a ‘Big Pillar’ in the MCU’s Future

There haven’t been a lot of updates on Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot since Matt Shakman came aboard as the film’s director last year alongside screenwriters Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. This isn’t necessarily a surprise, since the movie is exactly two years away. Regardless, the studio definitely has big plans for the House of Ideas’ original superhero team. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige discussed what kind of role the FF will play starting with their introduction in Phase 6.

Presumably, the Fantastic Four’s MCU debut will set the stage for their return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, where they’ll team up with other heroes against Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror (who, incidentally, was also one of the FF’s earliest villains in the comics). But although they’ll be sharing the screen with other franchise newbies, Feige indicated that Marvel’s First Family won’t play second fiddle to anyone.

“Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about Kang Dynasty as related to Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four,” said Feige. “We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”

Right now, the big question on everyone’s mind seems to revolve around which actors will embody the FF onscreen. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like John Krasinski will return as Reed Richards following his cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As for all the rumors about who could replace him, Shakman himself recently shot those down, reminding us that the reboot still has a lot of ground to cover before it begins filming next year.

Fantastic Four will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Are you happy to hear that the FF is going to play a big role in the MCU’s future? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Fantastic Four Vol. 1: New Departure, New Arrivals

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.