Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot’s Cameos Cut From The Flash

Between Wonder Woman 3’s cancellation and Henry Cavill’s Superman exit, all signs are pointing to DC starting a brand new cinematic universe with co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran guiding the ship. But even as they continue to chart the franchise’s future, Warner Bros. still has a few movies hitting theaters next year featuring established DCEU heroes, including The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, the studio is in the process of cutting down on the former film’s ties to any lingering Snyderverse canon. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Cavill and Gal Gadot both shot cameos for The Flash. But in light of recent events, their scenes have been left on the cutting room floor.

The report doesn’t say when Cavill and Gadot filmed their Flash cameos. But according to THR’s sources, Cavill earned $250,000 for his work on the movie, the same amount of money he was paid to appear in Black Adam earlier this year. We already knew that Cavill owed his short-lived Superman comeback to Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson, who personally lobbied for the actor to show up in the film’s mid-credits scene. Subsequently, WB co-chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy began developing a proper follow-up to Man of Steel. They even commissioned a treatment from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, which reportedly featured Brainiac as the main villain.

All of this happened before Gunn and Safran began finalizing their own plans for DC. So far, this includes a new Superman movie that centers on a younger version of the character, effectively ruling out Cavill’s return. It also presumably dashes Johnson’s hopes for a big-screen brawl between their respective characters. Given Black Adam’s disappointing financial performance, the chances of Johnson returning to the DC Universe have been called into question as well.

Earlier this week, Cavill confirmed that he would no longer play Superman in any upcoming DC productions. As for Gadot, she has yet to directly comment on the recent news surrounding Wonder Woman 3. But director Patty Jenkins released a statement claiming that she “never walked away” from the sequel.

How do you feel about The Flash losing cameos from both Cavill and Gadot? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Superman: Birthright